CM Punk Removed From WWE Night Of Champions Saudi Arabia Promo

CM Punk has been noticeably removed from an updated promotional video for WWE Night of Champions, set to take place in Saudi Arabia on June 28, 2025. The revised footage, shared by the official Riyadh Season X account, now features Seth Rollins in Punk’s place, signaling a potential change in plans for the controversial star’s involvement.

Punk had previously been included in earlier versions of the ad, but this removal has reignited speculation regarding his long-standing and vocal opposition to WWE’s relationship with the Saudi government.

Back in 2020, Punk made headlines for his scathing criticism on social media, telling The Miz in a now-deleted tweet to “Go suck a blood money covered d— in Saudi Arabia you f—ing dork.” While Punk later clarified he didn’t hate going to Saudi Arabia—citing he had never been—many fans saw his comments as a firm rejection of WWE’s Saudi events.

With Night of Champions 2025 currently listed as WWE’s only Saudi Arabia show this year—as Crown Jewel has reportedly been moved to Australia, and Royal Rumble 2026 set for the Kingdom—Punk’s absence from the promotional materials raises further questions about whether he will make the trip at all.

Despite this, Punk is still advertised for WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 25, where he is scheduled to team with Sami Zayn against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. That bout will likely serve as a continuation of the Rollins-Punk rivalry that escalated post-WrestleMania 41.

