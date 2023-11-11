CM Punk Responds To Grayson Waller Referencing His “Pipe Bomb” Promo On Instagram

Grayson Waller referenced the infamous “Pipe Bomb” on social media this week.

And he actually caught the attention of “The Best in the World” himself.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller posted a photo of himself alongside Corey Graves doing special guest commentary on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week.

In the Instagram post, Waller included the caption, “Even on commentary, nobody can touch me,” which is a direct quote from CM Punk’s infamous “Pipe Bomb” promo in WWE.

Punk would chime in on the post with a response, posting a kiss-face emoji as a reply.

Check out the post below.