CM Punk Set To Appear On The Jackie Redmond Show

The opening segment of this past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon saw a heated exchange between “The Best In The World” CM Punk and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.
Immediately following the segment, long-time WWE commentator Michael Cole announced that Punk will be appearing as the special guest on The Jackie Redmond Show set to air tomorrow on the official YouTube channel of the NHL.
