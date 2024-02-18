CM Punk Shares His Thoughts On The Rock’s Return To WWE For WrestleMania 40 Season

During an interview with TNT Sports, CM Punk gave his thoughts on The Rock returning to WWE for the WrestleMania 40 season:

“I think it’s fantastic… Ten years ago, I was the guy that was wrestling The Rock when he came back, and now ten years later, he’s coming back, and I think the landscape has completely changed, right? WrestleMania is two nights now, it’s even bigger. Him coming back only helps. I always say high tide raises all ships…”

Punk also commented on his recovery from his torn triceps injury:

“We’re thinking maybe 6 to 8 months, but I’m not really in a rush to get back to compete. I’m in a rush to get healthy. I’m in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I’ll be when I come back….”