CM Punk Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency

Deadline.com reports that top WWE star CM Punk has signed with the Paradigm Talent Agency in order to boost his profile in the entertainment industry. Punk has made appearances in TV shows like “Mayans MC” and “Heels” as well as in indie films like “The Girl on the Third Floor” and “Jakob’s Wife.”

The former WWE Champion is currently recovering from a triceps injury he suffered at the Royal Rumble PLE and there’s no word yet on when he will return to action, but Punk continues to be involved in TV as a pre-show panelist and an announcer.

Aside from CM Punk, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton has also signed with Paradigm.