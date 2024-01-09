CM Punk Speaks Out About His WWE Holiday Tour House Show Matches Against Dominik Mysterio

WWE star CM Punk appeared on an episode of the company’s recent 2024 Preview Special, where he talked about a number of topics including his two Holiday Tour House Show matches against The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

Punk said, “It was amazing. We call them live events now, which is how old I am. They were house shows to me, probably always will be. They were my bread and butter. TV is one thing. TV is a whole nervous ball of energy. Everybody is worried about sticking to times on television and you have a lot of bosses. When I’m on house shows, I don’t have a boss; I just have fun. It brings me back to starting wrestling in the first place. The reason why you do it, for some reason you’re drawn to do this, and I just got to have fun in a relaxed atmosphere in front of people who were excited to see me and I got to punch Dirty Dom in the face. All in a day’s work.”

