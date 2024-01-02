CM Punk Spotted Backstage Ahead Of Tonight’s WWE Day 1 Show

“The Best in the World” is in the house tonight.

Fightful Select is reporting that CM Punk has been spotted backstage at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California for tonight’s annual WWE Day 1 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Punk has been spotted at the show, however he is not advertised to appear and it is unknown whether or not he will be used on the show.

