CM Punk To Appear On Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls” Season 12

WWE Superstar CM Punk is set to appear as a featured guest on the upcoming 12th season of Kevin Hart’s hit interview series, Cold As Balls. Hart’s production company, Hartbeat, officially announced the lineup today, confirming Punk alongside a stacked roster of NFL, NBA, and skateboarding stars.

The series, which streams on the LOL Network YouTube channel, has become one of the platform’s most popular shows thanks to Hart’s signature comedic interviews with athletes while both sit in ice baths. Season 12 premieres Tuesday, September 9, and will kick off with legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

This season also marks a major milestone, as the show will celebrate its 100th episode, filmed in front of a live audience for the first time. “Twelve seasons in, and we’re still raising the stakes!” Hart said in a press release. “With a live audience amping up the energy, we’re taking this season to new heights.”

CM Punk will join an impressive guest list that includes Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, pro skater Paul Rodriguez, and San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Punk is the latest WWE name to appear on Cold As Balls, following past guests such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, and The Bella Twins. His episode date has not yet been confirmed, but new episodes will drop every Tuesday on YouTube.

You can watch the teaser for Season 12 below.