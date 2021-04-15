CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe Following Joe’s WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Superstars CM Punk and Samoa Joe had a brief Twitter exchange today after Joe’s departure was announced.

WWE announced 9 departures this afternoon – Joe, Mickie James, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Bo Dallas, Wesley Blake, Kalisto, Tucker and Chelsea Green. Punk tweeted Joe immediately after his departure was announced, attaching the “F*** your couch!” GIF of Dave Chappelle, as Rick James, on a couch during a Chappelle Show skit.

Joe responded, “They really should of never gave me money.”

Punk wrote back, “Fucked up and paid us.”

Joe has not responded to Punk’s last tweet as of this writing.

Punk has been gone from WWE since 2014, but he and Joe have known each other since their indie days.

You can see their full exchange below:

They really should of never gave me money. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 15, 2021