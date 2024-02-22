CM Punk’s Status For WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Revealed

Don’t expect to see “The Best in the World” when WWE goes Down Under this weekend.

PWInsider.com is reporting that after appearing off-camera in the ring after this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air, CM Punk did not travel to Perth for the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event this Saturday.

It is believed that Punk remained stateside so he can continue rehabbing his triceps injury.

To confirm, WWE has not written Punk into the plans for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth show.

