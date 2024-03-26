CM Punk’s WWE WrestleMania 40 Role Revealed

CM Punk cut a promo about potential roles for WrestleMania 40 on the March 25th, 2024 episode of WWE RAW. Drew McIntyre and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins both interrupted the segment, resulting in a verbal confrontation between the three.

While a referee role was mentioned, Punk eventually agreed to do guest commentary for Rollins’ match against McIntyre at WrestleMania because he couldn’t be “objectively fair with these two dipsh*ts.” Punk promised to do something they couldn’t do on their own: make both of them interesting.

The segment concluded with Rollins laying out McIntyre with a curb stomp.

You can check out the complete segment below: