Cody Rhodes: “Am I Angry Enough To Go Full Homelander And Rip AJ Styles’ Throat Out?”

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently took part in the Clash at the Castle Kickoff event, where he talked about a number of topics, including whether he is vicious and ruthless enough to defeat AJ Styles at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Rhodes said, “Michael Cole has become, and I think we’re all loving it, has become the voice of WWE. I feel because you’re the voice of WWE, perhaps you have only seen WWE. Maybe it’s exclusively been your number one thing. You’ve been the ambassador, you’ve waved the flag. You’ve done all that. The reason I bring this up is because Scotland knows this, the one thing I learned when I walked away was just how to get down and dirty. You guys ever heard of a group called the Bullet Club?”

“So Michael’s question, I’ll pose to you guys because it’s a great question. Am I vicious enough to beat AJ Styles? Am I angry enough to go full Homelander and rip AJ Styles’ throat out? With everything you’ve learned about me and everything that we have been through together as the story continues, do you guys trust me to give you the absolute best WWE Championship match, the best PLE going, and is Scotland gonna get another PLE in WWE’s future? Thank you guys very much. Enjoy.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

