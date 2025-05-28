Cody Rhodes And John Cena Set For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that both Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and former champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will appear live on this Friday night’s episode of SmackDown in Knoxville, Tennessee. While Cena was already confirmed for the show, Rhodes will now have the opportunity to confront his rival.

Rhodes made a surprise return to television this past Saturday night at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he helped World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso defend his title against Logan Paul. During the match, Cena interfered, leading to the announcement that Rhodes and Uso will team up to face Cena and Paul at Money in the Bank on June 7th.

This Friday’s SmackDown will take place at the Thompson-Boling Arena.