Cody Rhodes Announced For WWE Return In Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The road to Cody Rhodes’ recovery winds up at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view.

On Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, the latest “Cody Rhodes’ road to recovery” video aired.

This time things picked up with Cody’s recovery from surgery for his pectoral injury. We see him being told the wait nine months and after four months, he is shown in the Nightmare Factory training and getting in tremendous shape.

The video wraps up with the news that he is officially entered into the Men’s Royal Rumble match at this month’s premium live event.

