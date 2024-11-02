Cody Rhodes Believes There’s A Future For Him In WWE Beyond His In-Ring Career

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with Cathy Kelley on a number of topics, including how he can see a future for him in the company beyond his in-ring career.

Rhodes said, “There are some things that come with it that were surprising to me. It might sound cool, it might sound cheesy. There is an element of leadership involved that they don’t say, they just kind of plug you in. You’re attending corporate meetings and events that you would typically be out of your depth at, and you’re supposed to be there and be on. That’s something that has really excited me. In the past, I felt like when I had a leadership role in wrestling, I didn’t do well with it. I feel like I failed with it, but I knew why perhaps I failed with it. This has been an opportunity to plug back in. Maybe there is a future beyond the actual wrestling with WWE in a different setting. That’s something I’ve been thinking about lately.”

