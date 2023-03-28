Cody Rhodes Breaks Solo Sikoa’s Undefeated Streak On WWE RAW (Video)

WWE creative has done everything possible to keep Solo Sikoa strong since he was pushed to the main roster. Sikoa has previously lost by DQ, but had not been pinned since joining the SmackDown roster last year until Monday night’s episode of RAW

In the main event of this week’s show, Sikoa wrestled Cody Rhodes. Sikoa appeared to be on his way to victory when The Usos came out to interfere, but they were stopped by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. To end the match, Rhodes applied the Cross Rhodes and pinned Sikoa clean.

Rhodes is not scheduled to appear on SmackDown this Friday night to face Roman Reigns one last time before their title match at WrestleMania. Sikoa’s defeat may be part of a larger story, as they have been hinting at a split within The Bloodline.

Click here for full WWE RAW results. Here are highlights from the main event: