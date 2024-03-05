Cody Rhodes Coming To WWE World During WrestleMania Week In Philadelphia

“The American Nightmare” is coming to the WWE World.

On Monday, WWE announced that the man heading to Philadelphia, PA. to “finish the story” at WrestleMania XL, will be appearing at WWE World as part of WrestleMania Week in early-April.

“Cody Rhodes will appear at WWE World on Thursday, April 4,” WWE announced on Monday. “Buy your General Admission ticket NOW and get early access to purchase a VIP ticket that guarantees a Meet and Greet with The American Nightmare.”

For tickets, visit FanaticsEvents.com.