WWE Receives $4.2 Million In Nevada Tax Credits For WrestleMania 41

According to The Nevada Current, the Governor’s Office for Economic Development and the Nevada Film Office approved an application this month for $4.2 million in film tax credits for WWE, in relation to this past weekend’s WrestleMania 41. WWE had previously received a $5 million site fee, approved in May of last year, as a sponsorship from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The tax credits represent approximately 12% of WWE’s total estimated production budget of $33.7 million for both nights of WrestleMania 41, as well as three additional nights of events held at the T-Mobile Arena.

The breakdown of the budget is as follows:

– $2.4 million for Nevada stagehands

– $2.7 million for non-resident “below-the-line” labor

– $17 million for non-resident “above-the-line” talent

– $5.3 million for Nevada expenditures

– $8.6 million for non-Nevada expenditures

– $260,000 for Nevada security workers

WWE estimated that the five events would result in the hiring of 450 Nevadans for a total of 22,100 hours of work. Additionally, around 300 “above-the-line” individuals—such as executives, directors, and top talents like John Cena and Cody Rhodes—earned a combined total of $17 million. Meanwhile, 450 “below-the-line” non-Nevadan workers logged 10,800 hours, earning $2.7 million. WWE’s request to keep talent expenses and building rent budget items confidential was granted, which is a common practice.

Non-labor in-state spending was itemized as follows:

– $3 million on miscellaneous expenses

– $855,000 on freelancer hotel expenses

– $369,000 for hotels for talent

– $323,921 for equipment rental

– $106,000 for catering

– $40,137 for props, stunts, and gags