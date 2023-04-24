Cody Rhodes Comments On Returning To All-State Arena For RAW For First Time Since Hell In A Cell

Cody Rhodes is coming full circle.

After returning from injury and attempting to “finish his story” by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, something he failed to accomplish, he is headed back to where it began.

The Windy City.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw at All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois, “The American Nightmare” wrote on social media about how the last time he was in the building, he was working a Hell In A Cell match against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins with a badly torn pec.

“Hmmm, tomorrow WWE Raw is from All-State Arena,” Rhodes wrote via Twitter. “I remember the last time I was there.”

Rhodes concluded, “Can’t wait.”

