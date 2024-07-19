Cody Rhodes Discusses What He Felt On When He Became Undisputed WWE Champion

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics including what he felt on the night he became the champion.

Rhodes said, “I didn’t sleep. I went right to The Today Show. I laid in a bunk and I texted a bunch of people, including The Undertaker and now Undertaker has a podcast and a stage show so things you might say could become public knowledge, these legends, that’s what they do. I left him what I would say as a rambling, perhaps intoxicated little rant just thanking him for being there. It’s the frickin sheriff. But yeah, immediately after, I said it in the behind-the-scenes documentary, but it’s really how I felt.”

“I was almost worried there’d be a sense of completion, this sense of fullness. I was genuinely concerned like, well, the story is over. But as soon as it was done, it felt like literally [I was] 10 feet tall, felt bulletproof, felt younger, felt faster, like just didn’t feel grizzled at all, to the point where I thought, Oh, this is going to be a lot of fun. But what do we do next?”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.