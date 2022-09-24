Cody Rhodes Explains Why Doctors Are Not Giving Him a Timetable for His Return

As most of you are aware, Cody Rhodes is out for the foreseeable future with a torn pec after competing against Seth Rollins in his most recent match, which took place at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Rhodes insisted on continuing to wrestle despite the fact that the pec had already been totally torn and the injury would suffer no further deterioration as a result of the activity.

WWE has claimed that he could be sidelined for as long as nine months due to the injury, which has a standard recovery time of several months.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Rhodes mentioned that he is coming closer and closer to making a return to WWE. He also stated that doctors won’t give him a timeline for when he could return to in-ring action because they know he will try to return quicker than they would recommend, which could lead to him reinjuring himself.

Rhodes said, “No complaints. They’ve treated me like the house that built me, which they were. And honestly, it was amazing. We were back, and everything was rolling so fast, and then I tore my pec. It was like the best three months of my life. Hopefully, get back to that soon. I was told I have the strength of an 11-year-old, but I was pretty strong at 11. Hopefully soon.”

Rhodes asked about a timeline for his return.

“You know they haven’t really given me one because they know I’m stupid, and I’d try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I’d like to be, and that’s hopefully where it’s at. Right now, I do actually agree with what’s going on because I think what happens next hopefully and what we do, and this is all speculative up in the air. Hopefully, it’s a run that people remember, and I got to be healthy for it.”

Rhodes previously teased making his return during the Royal Rumble match next year.

You can watch the entire interview below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)