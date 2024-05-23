Cody Rhodes Looks Back On The Undertaker’s WWE WrestleMania 40 Appearance

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of The Babyfaces podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the WrestleMania 40 appearance of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Rhodes said, “When the blackout happens on TV, it’s completely dark. When the blackout is in the arena, your eyes are adjusted to where you can actually see what’s going on in the ring. The ‘gong’ hits, the place loses their mind. Roman has leveled me prior to this. I’m laying there, almost dead to rights. Hanging on, trying to catch my breath. I saw, out of the corner of my eye, the Undertaker roll into the ring at a speed that was like Ricochet or Chad Gable rolling into the ring. A speed that, if anyone wonders if it’s still there, oh my gosh, it was like a lion. Legit, like a lion who had been sleeping on a rock all day and we went out and did.”

On sharing a brief moment with Undertaker:

“When he chokeslams The Rock, I got to make eye contact with him ever so briefly and I think he maybe wanted to have a moment, maybe not, I could be overestimating my importance to the Undertaker, but he winked at me. He winked at me, and then the lights went out. It was like legitimate magic had happened. All the times he struck people with lighting, he did it. Just as he gave me a nice [winks], the lights went out. To me, it’s one of the most special things ever.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)