Cody Rhodes & “Main Event” Jey Uso Capture Undisputed Tag Titles At WWE Fastlane

We have new Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions.

Just like the AEW show kicked off with a tag team title change, WWE’s did as well on Saturday night.

Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso defeated The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest in the opening match at WWE Fastlane 2023 on Saturday night to capture the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

Featured below is a recap of the ending sequence of the match:

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio run down from the back to a ton of boos. Jey Uso shoves “Dirty” Dom on his ass and gets in Ripley’s face. Ripley smiles and tries to distract Uso. Uso climbs to the top-rope but the hesitation allows Priest to climb up after him. Priest hits a hurricanrana and Balor hits a Coup de Grace. He goes for the cover but Cody breaks it up.



Priest’s leg gives out on him. As Cody and Uso take over again, we see JD McDonagh run out for a distraction. Rhea Ripley gets in a cheap shot for the Money in the Bank briefcase and Balor goes for a roll-up, but Uso kicks out. Priest hits a South of Heaven choke slam to Cody on the hard part of the ring apron. He clears off the commentary desk.



McDonagh accidentally hits Priest’s bag leg with the briefcase. Cody follows up with Cross-Rhodes on the table. Uso hits a dive from the ring to the floor to take out The Judgment Day guys at ringside. He hits Balor with a super kick in the ring and tags in Cody, who hits a Cody Cutter that Uso fed him. Cody follows up with Cross Rhodes and goes for the cover. He gets the pin fall victory. We have new tag champs.

😱😱😱 Jey Uso and @CodyRhodes were THAT close to winning the Tag Team Titles!#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/tvyuzIwyHW — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023