Cody Rhodes On Bron Breakker: “He Is The Future Of WWE”

Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, spoke with ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike about various topics, including Bron Breakker.

Rhodes said, “I love Bron Breakker and he’s not gonna like me saying this but, I’m glad you talked to him because Bron Breakker is — I didn’t think this at first and I don’t mean this with any disrespect — I do think it now though — he’s the future of WWE. He’s definitely someone that we’re positioning to be there as we go, and I mean, main event of WrestleMania, potentially the big, big stuff, win a WWE Title, all these things.”

He continued, “Watching him be interviewed is fun, because it’s a little new to him. So seeing this guy who barks and spears people at three million miles an hour just kind of lock in, and, ‘Oh, well, WWE is on ESPN.’ It’s just making my day because I already know this guy’s probably gonna beat me at some point down the road but at least I’m going to enjoy this period of time where he’s just, ‘…Hi…’ He’s amazing. If you come and see him, you’ll be very blown away with what Bron can do but I’m enjoying this period of time. It’s like a franchise quarterback. This is like rookie year.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)