Cody Rhodes On Why His Win At WrestleMania 40 Feels Extremely Validating

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently spoke with TODAY on a number of topics including why his win at WrestleMania 40 feels extremely validating.

Rhodes said, “It feels just so sweet, and it’s validating because this main event, WrestleMania 40, was totally willed into existence by the fans.”

“We were going to go one way, we were thinking The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, and they made it clear that they wanted something else, and we got to the finish line, so it’s extremely validating.”