Cody Rhodes Reacts To Fans Chanting MJF’s Name During An Interview Following WWE WrestleMania

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show following WrestleMania 40 on Sunday.

At one point, the crowd chanted the name of former AEW world champion MJF, and Rhodes responded.

Rhodes said, “His ex-girlfriend painted that picture of me getting busted open by The Rock. Yeah, and The Rock bought it. You got to stand by your guy, though. You know what I’m saying? You stand by your boy. MJF is my boy. Shout out to MJF. Wonderful kid. Huge, huge, huge future.”