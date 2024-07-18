Cody Rhodes Recalls Dropping The Notion Of Playing A Character After Leaving WWE

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics including dropping the notion of being a character after he left the company in 2016.

Rhodes said, “I think once I left WWE the first time and went out and did my own thing, I think I kind of ceased to be a character. I just accepted present yourself … be yourself.”

On the downside of that approach:

“No, I don’t feel I’m in character now. Sometimes I wish there was a little bit more of a character I could hide into … The world knows you; they have a sense of you, and they can wrap an opinion around it.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.