Cody Rhodes Reflects On His Decision To Leave AEW

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics including his decision to leave AEW and join the WWE.

Rhodes said, “I also knew I was leaving.” “I knew it was a season. I knew this wasn’t going to last, and there’s something greater for me out there, and I know that might sound negative to people, but it’s not. [The WWE Title] is the biggest prize in the wrestling game. You put on boots, that’s the one. I just wanted to go get it, and I have nothing but respect for my time there. I got to sharpen my skills. Like Hulkamania in the AWA, before it came to WWE, it’s the same. The energy was there, the renaissance was happening. It wasn’t just company-based. But it was all there, and I just have a love for it because I got to sharpen my skills.”

“By the time got to WrestleMania and WWE, I felt like, okay, I’ve come back a complete package. I’m in command of, ‘This is how the music goes.’ I’m in command of who ‘The American Nightmare’ is, and I can know that and understand it better than a writer or a producer, and thankfully we have all those things. But yeah, nothing but love.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)