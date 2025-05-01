Former WWE And TNA Broadcaster Working Backstage With AEW

Josh Mathews, a veteran broadcaster known for his work in WWE and TNA Wrestling, is now officially working behind the scenes at All Elite Wrestling (AEW), according to a new report from PWInsider.

Mathews was reportedly spotted operating inside AEW’s production truck during recent broadcasts. While not appearing on television, he is said to be serving an essential behind-the-scenes liaison role, working directly between AEW’s production team and the coaches/agents helping to coordinate live matches and in-ring segments.

A well-known name among longtime fans, Mathews brings over two decades of experience in broadcasting and production. He first came into the spotlight as a contestant on the first season of WWE’s Tough Enough in 2001, finishing as the runner-up. Despite not winning, WWE signed him shortly thereafter, and he went on to serve in a wide range of roles from backstage interviewer to host of Afterburn, and eventually play-by-play commentator for SmackDown, ECW, and NXT before being released in June 2014.

Mathews joined TNA Wrestling (later Impact Wrestling) later that year and quickly became the promotion’s lead announcer, taking over from Mike Tenay in early 2015. He remained the voice of TNA/Impact for several years before moving into production and digital media roles, including Senior Producer and Senior Director of Digital Media. His run with TNA concluded earlier this year when he quietly exited during the company’s transition back to the TNA Wrestling brand in February 2025.

Notably, Mathews’ wife, Madison Rayne, has been with AEW since 2022, working as a coach and producer within the women’s division.

This marks yet another major addition to AEW’s experienced behind-the-scenes team, as the company continues to expand its infrastructure with seasoned talent from across the industry.

