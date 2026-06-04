Cody Rhodes Reveals How The Cross Rhodes Finisher Was Created

Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, spoke with ESPN about various topics, including the origin of his Cross Rhodes finisher.

Rhodes said, “I needed something I could hit a lot of people with. Roll the Dice is what it used to be called. It had a couple other names, and then other guys did Crossroads before me. I needed something I could hit on a lot of people and I think I was in a pinch because Legacy at the time, they wanted us to do more stuff. And we were running Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday. You were kind of doing what you did on TV, and there wasn’t a lot of exploratory time. So, I got some time with Jamie Noble in the ring. And Jamie Noble said, ‘Why don’t we just do this tonight and see if that works?’ And once it once we did it and it worked, I didn’t want to turn my back on it. So it became a thing.”

On who he still wants to hit it on:

“Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn is one of my favorite people, and one of the most talented wrestlers in the history of the wrestling business. But he was such a jerk to me when he came up from NXT and I was doing Stardust, that I regularly tell his friends and him that I want to get my win back. Sami Zayn’s one, and before it’s all over — finishing the story, it means winning the WWE title. It also means beating R-Truth at one point, but he hides from me. I can’t right now. I can’t touch him because he’s beloved, you know? I can’t touch him. But I’ve thought about several times just trying to get it booked, just going out of my way. Because him looking up at the lights would mean a lot for me. He tortured me a little bit as I was Dashing Cody Rhodes and he knows he did. But because Ronnie’s so beloved, I can’t say nothing. So, a lot of smiling and shaking his hand, but he knows it’s coming.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)