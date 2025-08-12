Cody Rhodes Reveals Potential Heel Turn Didn’t Get Far In Creative Talks

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, known as “The American Nightmare,” appeared on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina to discuss various topics, including his role in the creative process.

Rhodes said, “I play for the team. If the coach tells me, ‘This is what we’re doing,’ I might have a question or two about it. I can weigh an objection or a comment, but that’s the whole quarterback element. I’m going to run the play. When discussions like that….you have the writer’s room, Ed Kosky is there, Triple H, the Final Boss [The Rock] is always present in a way, and Nick Khan. That would be a big discussion that we would all have. Heading into any event, not just SummerSlam, any event, Triple H, as a leader, likes to lay out every single potential road we could go down. You might find something on the road, maybe you don’t go down it, but you think of when you do. He’s very good about polling the room. ‘If we did that, what would that look like? Where would it go? Is it just for shock?’”

On the notion of the ‘double turn’:

“I just did an interview with Unreal, and I kept hearing the phrase ‘double turn.’ Double turn is a little more complicated than people think. It shouldn’t be. I have a bounty out if one person can actually tell me what that means. They’re going to say the thing that sounds the most simple, and that’s not what a double turn is. I’m not going to get into it. Fans are always right. I’ve learned my lesson. Whenever you try to mansplain something, you end up just coming off like a dick. The fans are very much in control of what we do.”

On whether he was pitched such an idea:

“If (me turning) was discussed, it didn’t go far. I don’t think it got to me, by any means, because I would have some ideas on how I would execute it and what would happen. If you’re Triple H and looking at three years of record business and you’re looking at your team. Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, if you move a piece in a big way, does it affect the rest of the team? Do we keep record business? That’s a discussion where, with this company and the way it’s done today, it’s a team effort. Hunter is going to make the call, but he’s got a good war room of people to weigh it all out.”

