Cody Rhodes Reveals What John Cena Told Him On WWE RAW

On Monday’s WWE RAW from Boston, John Cena and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory went back and forth on the mic to set up their WrestleMania 39 match. After accepting the challenge and scheduling the match, Cena stated that Theory is not ready for the WrestleMania stage, but Boston deserved to see someone who is. He then introduced Cody Rhodes to a major pop. Cena and Rhodes hugged on stage and exchanged some friendly words that we couldn’t hear.

This week, Rhodes took to Twitter to reveal the advice Cena gave him.

“Reward their noise, every time…,” Cena told Rhodes.

Rhodes thanked Cena on Twitter, writing, “Thank you @JohnCena #WrestleMania”

As of this writing, Cena had not publicly responded to Rhodes.

Below is Rhodes’ full tweet, as well as footage from RAW: