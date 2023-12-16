Cody Rhodes Reveals Who He Believes Is The 20230 MVP Of WWE

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on The Michael Kay Show, where he talked about a number of topics including who he believes is the MVP of the company in 2023.

Rhodes said, “That’s a loaded because Dom is a prickly individual. If I was looking at it from tickets sold, merch sold, excitement over matches, genuine body of work, I’d say your MVP is…I’m not gonna say myself, somebody else hopefully will say me, but I’d say Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion is probably somebody who’s more of the MVP.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.



(H/T to SEScoops for transcribing the above quotes)