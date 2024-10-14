Cody Rhodes Says He Wants To See WWE WrestleMania In U.K. In 5 Years

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently spoke with the BBC for an interview.

During the discussion, the Undisputed WWE Champion was asked for an update on the possibility of WrestleMania coming to the U.K.

“If I’m aiming, it would be cool to get it [in the UK] in the next five years,” Rhodes said. “There’s some really big venues over here that could host a WrestleMania.”

He added, “I think American fans would jump at the chance to come to a WrestleMania [overseas], whether that that be in Manchester or London, I think they’d go nuts for it. When the greatest of all time, as we like to call John [Cena], goes out there and says it, it almost wills itself into existence. I’m very much looking forward to watching that situation unfold.”

Check out the complete interview at BBC.com.