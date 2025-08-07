Cody Rhodes Says Randy Orton Has Replaced The Undertaker As WWE’s Leader

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has delivered high praise to one of his most decorated colleagues, labeling Randy Orton as the “modern-day Undertaker” of the current WWE locker room.

Speaking with Jelly Roll on the What Do You Wanna Talk About podcast, “The American Nightmare” drew a striking comparison between the 14-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, widely regarded as the moral compass of WWE’s locker room for decades.

“I like the idea that you’re talking about Randy Orton who is currently, I don’t think Undertaker would dislike this, but he really has become the Undertaker of this locker room,” said Rhodes. “If there was a real problem, probably going to go to Randy or Seth [Rollins].”

Rhodes explained that Orton’s stature and respect within the company have reached legendary levels, sharing that even his young nephew has been taught the importance of acknowledging Orton backstage. “I tell him to go say hi to Randy, that’s number one,” Rhodes added, much like young stars used to be told to shake hands with The Undertaker out of respect.

Orton teamed up with Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam Sunday, taking on the duo of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in one of the most talked-about celebrity matches of the weekend. Despite the loss, Orton’s role as a seasoned general helped carry the bout to memorable heights.

Backstage reports noted that Orton was instrumental in helping Jelly Roll adapt to the in-ring environment, reinforcing his status as a guiding force for newer talent.

Orton, who made his WWE debut in 2002, is now entering his third decade with the company and is one of only a handful of active stars to have worked with both The Undertaker and John Cena during their primes.

His in-ring longevity, experience, and mentorship continue to earn praise from peers. “Go say hi to Randy, that’s number one,” Rhodes reiterated, a sign that Orton has truly become the respected pillar of the locker room in the post-Taker era.

