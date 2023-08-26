Cody Rhodes Set For “The Grayson Waller Effect” At WWE Payback

You can officially pencil in a new segment for the WWE Payback 2023 premium live event coming up next month.

On this week’s Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk Tribute edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Louisville, KY., it was announced that Grayson Waller will be hosting a special installment of his “Grayson Waller Effect” talk show at the upcoming WWE PLE.

His guest?

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Also scheduled for the show is Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. title, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World title, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match, as well as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE World Heavyweight title.

WWE Payback 2023 is scheduled to take place on September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.