Cody Rhodes Set For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE announced during last night’s go-home episode of RAW for WrestlePalooza that the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, will be making an appearance on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Rhodes made his return to WWE programming during last Friday’s SmackDown, where he closed out the show by saving “The Viper” Randy Orton from an attack by Drew McIntyre. During his appearance, Rhodes announced that he would be facing McIntyre at this Saturday’s WrestlePalooza.

This announcement is the first for SmackDown, which will serve as the go-home show leading up to WrestlePalooza.