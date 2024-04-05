Cody Rhodes Teases Change To The WWE Universal Title Name If He Wins At WrestleMania

Top WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently spoke at WWE World on a number of topics including what type of a champion he would want to be if he wins at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes said, “I think the type of champion I’d be for starters, from a logistical standpoint, is I would be on both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. I don’t know, you guys like how the title belt itself looks? Then maybe, again, don’t want to get a cart before a horse here, I have to beat the greatest champion in the history of our business, Roman Reigns. But if I do, maybe we change how that title looks, too. Really, if I could do anything as champion, I would want you guys to have fun. That is 100% what I’m in the business of doing, making you guys happy, and I’m blessed and honored to do that. So that’s what I look forward to doing, and I hope we have a great weekend, all of us together.”

On how he wants to change the Undisputed WWE Universal Title name:

“I knew, I’d say I knew at four. I’d say particularly at eight years old, when I saw the picture of him holding the WWWF Championship. He had just won the match against ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, but he didn’t win in a way that he could take the title, and that was the big, ‘Hey, I wanna get this,’ the belt that ultimately Roman has now that we call the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Which, if I win this thing on Sunday, we are not calling it this long-winded designation. It’s just the WWE Championship. But I knew then because that was my first big dream and goal was to win it and hand it to him and tell him, ‘Nobody can take it away from you now.’ It’s moments and events like that.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)