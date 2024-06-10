Cody Rhodes Teases Making His WWE NXT Return

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes took to his official Twitter (X) account last night and revealed that he is watching NXT Battleground because he is curious to see how his old friend Ethan Page will do against Trick Williams.

Rhodes also teased that he might return to WWE NXT this Tuesday with a gift and visit some of his old friends.

Rhodes wrote, “Watching WWE NXT Battleground curious how my old friend Ethan Page will do against Trick Williams.” “Actually thinking of “dashing” down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends.”

You can check out Rhodes’ post below.