Cody Rhodes Tells The Rock He’s Not Watching His Full 20+ Minute Video

“The American Nightmare” doesn’t have time for all that.

All what, you ask?

Cody Rhodes took to social media on Friday to respond to the 20-plus minute video released by The Rock addressing the original plans for Cody to step aside for Rock to square off against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

In a post on his X account today, Cody wrote, “I ain’t watching all that.”

He added, “I’m happy for you though, or sorry that happened.”

Check out the post below, and click here for a full transcript and the video of The Rock that he is referencing above.