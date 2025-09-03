Cody Rhodes Wanted Brother Love To Present Him With Winged Eagle Title

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has shared a surprising creative pitch he once made to WWE executive Bruce Prichard.

On the latest episode of his “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast, Rhodes revealed that he wanted Prichard to reprise his classic Brother Love character to present him with the Winged Eagle WWE Championship belt.

“I knew Brother Love wasn’t coming back when I asked you to be Brother Love to present me with the Winged Eagle Title. I wanted it,” Rhodes said during his conversation with Prichard.

The Brother Love persona, made famous in the late 1980s and early 1990s, was a red-faced televangelist character who hosted The Brother Love Show and managed the debuting Undertaker at Survivor Series 1990.

Rhodes admitted that while his pitch was somewhat tongue-in-cheek, he genuinely hoped it could happen. “I think I said it as if it was a joke, and you’re like, ‘Haha, no,’” Rhodes recalled. “I wanted Brother Love in the ring going into Saturday Night’s Main Event with the Winged Eagle Title.”

The Winged Eagle belt is one of WWE’s most iconic championships, held by legends such as Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels. Earlier this year, Rhodes reintroduced the title design during his feud with Kevin Owens, bringing back a piece of nostalgia for longtime fans.

The full conversation between Cody Rhodes and Bruce Prichard is available below.