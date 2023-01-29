Cody Rhodes Wins the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble, Two WWE Stars Never Eliminated?, Entrants and Eliminations Order

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.
The 30-Man Royal Rumble Match kicked off Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The match came down to Rhodes and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who entered as the number one contender. Cody was ranked 30th. Logan Paul, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T were the biggest surprises in the match.
It’s worth noting that Rey Mysterio was never eliminated because he didn’t make an appearance, but it was implied that Dominik Mysterio attacked him backstage. WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston’s elimination was also never announced. GUNTHER threw him out, but he landed on a chair, so his elimination was in doubt.
Rhodes has now earned a title shot at WrestleMania 39, the match has yet to be confirmed.
Pat McAfee made a surprise appearance before the match and is co-hosting the show with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.
ENTRANTS:
1. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER
2. Sheamus
3. The Miz
4. WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston
5. Johnny Gargano
6. NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods
7. Karrion Kross
8. Chad Gable
9. Drew McIntyre
10. Santos Escobar
11. Angelo Dawkins
12. Brock Lesnar
13. Bobby Lashley
14. Baron Corbin
15. Seth Rollins
16. Otis
17. Rey Mysterio
18. Dominik Mysterio
19. Elias
20. Finn Balor
21. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T
22. Damian Priest
23. Montez Ford
24. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
25. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory
26. Omos
27. Braun Strowman
28. Ricochet
29. Logan Paul
30. Cody Rhodes
ELIMINATIONS:
1. The Miz, by Sheamus
2. Karrion Kross, by Drew McIntyre
3. Xavier Woods, by GUNTHER
4. Santos Escobar, by Brock Lesnar
5. Angelo Dawkins, by Brock Lesnar
6. Chad Gable, by Brock Lesnar
7. Brock Lesnar, by Bobby Lashley
8. Baron Corbin, by Seth Rollins
9. Bobby Lashley, by Seth Rollins
10. Otis, by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre
11. Elias, by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre
12. Johnny Gargano, by Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio
13. Booker T, by GUNTHER
14. Montez Ford, by Damian Priest
15. Damian Priest, by Edge
16. Finn Balor, by Edge
17. Edge, by Finn Balor and Damian Priest
18. Omos, by Braun Strowman
19. Sheamus, by GUNTHER
20. Drew McIntyre, by GUNTHER
21. Dominik Mysterio, by Cody Rhodes
22. Braun Strowman, by Cody Rhodes
23. Ricochet, by Austin Theory
24. Austin Theory, by Cody Rhodes
25. Seth Rollins, by Logan Paul
26. Logan Paul, by Cody Rhodes
27. GUNTHER, by Cody Rhodes
NOTE: Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio were technically never eliminated
Winner: Cody Rhodes
