Cody Rhodes Wins the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble, Two WWE Stars Never Eliminated?, Entrants and Eliminations Order

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

The 30-Man Royal Rumble Match kicked off Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The match came down to Rhodes and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who entered as the number one contender. Cody was ranked 30th. Logan Paul, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T were the biggest surprises in the match.

It’s worth noting that Rey Mysterio was never eliminated because he didn’t make an appearance, but it was implied that Dominik Mysterio attacked him backstage. WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston’s elimination was also never announced. GUNTHER threw him out, but he landed on a chair, so his elimination was in doubt.

Rhodes has now earned a title shot at WrestleMania 39, the match has yet to be confirmed.

Pat McAfee made a surprise appearance before the match and is co-hosting the show with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

ENTRANTS:

1. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

2. Sheamus

3. The Miz

4. WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston

5. Johnny Gargano

6. NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods

7. Karrion Kross

8. Chad Gable

9. Drew McIntyre

10. Santos Escobar

11. Angelo Dawkins

12. Brock Lesnar

13. Bobby Lashley

14. Baron Corbin

15. Seth Rollins

16. Otis

17. Rey Mysterio

18. Dominik Mysterio

19. Elias

20. Finn Balor

21. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

22. Damian Priest

23. Montez Ford

24. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

25. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

26. Omos

27. Braun Strowman

28. Ricochet

29. Logan Paul

30. Cody Rhodes

ELIMINATIONS:

1. The Miz, by Sheamus

2. Karrion Kross, by Drew McIntyre

3. Xavier Woods, by GUNTHER

4. Santos Escobar, by Brock Lesnar

5. Angelo Dawkins, by Brock Lesnar

6. Chad Gable, by Brock Lesnar

7. Brock Lesnar, by Bobby Lashley

8. Baron Corbin, by Seth Rollins

9. Bobby Lashley, by Seth Rollins

10. Otis, by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

11. Elias, by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

12. Johnny Gargano, by Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio

13. Booker T, by GUNTHER

14. Montez Ford, by Damian Priest

15. Damian Priest, by Edge

16. Finn Balor, by Edge

17. Edge, by Finn Balor and Damian Priest

18. Omos, by Braun Strowman

19. Sheamus, by GUNTHER

20. Drew McIntyre, by GUNTHER

21. Dominik Mysterio, by Cody Rhodes

22. Braun Strowman, by Cody Rhodes

23. Ricochet, by Austin Theory

24. Austin Theory, by Cody Rhodes

25. Seth Rollins, by Logan Paul

26. Logan Paul, by Cody Rhodes

27. GUNTHER, by Cody Rhodes

NOTE: Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio were technically never eliminated

Winner: Cody Rhodes

