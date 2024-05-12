Anthony Henry Says JD Drake Was Originally Supposed To Go With Him To WWE

Pro wrestling veteran Anthony Henry recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed when he was signed to WWE in January 2021 his tag team partner JD Drake was supposed to go with him, but that did not happen and instead they reunited in AEW.

Henry wrote, “Something not many know: @RealJDDrake was supposed to be signed, alongside myself, for WWE. Obviously, that didn’t happen. I often wonder what would have happened had that happened. I think we still would have ended up where we are, but the journey would have been different.”

