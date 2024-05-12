Wendy Choo Comments On Her In-Ring Return This On WWE NXT Level Up

NXT star Wendy Choo made her in-ring return on last Friday night’s episode of NXT Level Up, when she defeated Wren Sinclair in a singles match. This was Choo’s first time competing in the ring in almost a year.

Choo took to her official Twitter (X) account to comment on her return to in-ring competition and the reaction she got from the fans.

Choo wrote, “This crowd was INCREDIBLE! I was holding back my tears behind that big smile. Truly a moment I will never forget. It feels great to be back! 😴♥️”

You can check out Choo’s post below.