Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/7/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be broadcast live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

This special Title Tuesday show will air on Tuesday night at 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In this episode, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will defend her title against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

Additionally, The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) will take on The Hurt Syndicate (MVP, “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin) in a Street Fight.

Furthermore, AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) will face Don Callis Family (“The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada) in a non-title match.

