Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be streamed live on Netflix from the Rio Rancho Event Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. This episode will serve as the follow-up to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

The WWE World Tag Team Champions, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and LWO’s Dragon Lee, will defend their titles against The Judgment Day, featuring Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, along with Women’s World Champion and Women’s Crown Jewel Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer, will team up to face The Judgment Day, represented by “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, in tag team action.

Be sure to join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.