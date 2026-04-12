Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. This episode will serve as the official go-home show for WrestleMania 42.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Both WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk and his WrestleMania 42 opponent, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, will appear on the show. So far, this is the only segment announced for RAW.

Punk and Reigns have been engaged in a heated rivalry, taking verbal jabs at each other in recent episodes of RAW. While only Punk appeared on this past Monday’s RAW, he opened the episode by targeting Reigns and also aimed some comments at Pat McAfee and TKO’s Ari Emanuel.

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