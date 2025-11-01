Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/31/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network.

The show will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, at 8 PM ET and will air internationally on Netflix.

In exciting matches scheduled for the night, Rey Fenix will face MFT’s Talla Tonga in a singles match. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The Queen” Charlotte Flair will take on “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax in another singles bout. Additionally, WWE Women’s United States Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia will defend her title against Chelsea Green.

Moreover, WWE United States Champion “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov will defend his title in an Open Challenge Match against an opponent yet to be announced.

Make sure to tune in every Friday night at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.