Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/20/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET from the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and it will also be available to international viewers on Netflix.

The matches scheduled for the episode include a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match featuring WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest.

In addition, “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, and Kiana James will compete in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. Lastly, “The Ruler” Oba Femi will face Kit Wilson in a singles match.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.