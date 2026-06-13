Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (6/19/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air live on Netflix internationally and on the USA Network in the United States.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

In the show, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will defend his title against “The Ring General” GUNTHER, with Sami Zayn serving as the special guest referee.

Additionally, WWE Tag Team Champions R-Truth and Damian Priest will defend their titles against MFT. “The Queen” Charlotte Flair will face The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan in a Queen of the Ring Tournament semifinal match, and Carmelo Hayes will compete against “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a #1 Contender’s match for the WWE United States Championship.

Don’t forget to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.